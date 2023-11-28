27º
University of Michigan to break ground on $250M Detroit innovation center in December

Construction expected to take 3 years in Downtown Detroit

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

Rendering for Detroit Center of Innovation from University of Michigan. (WDIV)

The University of Michigan will break ground on a new $250 million research and education center in the city of Detroit in December.

Construction on the University of Michigan Detroit Center (UMCI) for Innovation will begin with a groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 14, at the site of the new complex.

The new location of the UMCI campus will feature three buildings set on four acres between Cass and Grand River and between Elizabeth Street on the south and W. Columbia Street on the north. Plans include a new tech incubator to join the 200,000-square-foot facility, which will be located in the to-be restored Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge building at 2115 Cass Ave.

The third building on UMCI’s campus will be a brand-new 300-unit residential building along Cass Ave. Land for the project was contributed by the Ilitch organization.

Construction of the $250 million center in downtown Detroit is expected to take three years. The center will be funded by a $100 million gift from donor Stephen M. Ross, $100 million from the state of Michigan, a land donation of 2.08 acres from Olympia Development of Michigan, and an additional $50 million will be raised from donors.

Plans for the UMCI were first announced in 2021.

Ground level rendering for Detroit Center for Innovation (DCI). (WDIV)

Ken Haddad has proudly been with WDIV/ClickOnDetroit since 2013. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters, and helps lead the WDIV Insider team. He's a big sports fan and is constantly sipping Lions Kool-Aid.

