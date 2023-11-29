33º
Join Insider

All About Ann Arbor

Literally every single starter from Michigan football’s offense earns All-Big Ten honors

11 Wolverines earn all-conference honors on offense

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Michigan Football, Michigan Wolverines, Football, College Football
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 09: Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates a first half touchdown with J.J. McCarthy #9 while playing the UNLV Rebels at Michigan Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus, 2023 Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Literally every single player in Michigan football’s starting lineup on offense earned All-Big Ten honors this season.

It’s no surprise that the Wolverines are well-represented on the all-conference team after going 12-0 and winning the Big Ten East Division, but Wednesday made it an official clean sweep for Sherrone Moore’s unit.

Eleven players from Michigan were included on the All-Big Ten offensive teams:

  • QB J.J. McCarthy -- first team (media and coaches).
  • RB Blake Corum -- first team (media and coaches).
  • TE Colston Loveland -- first team (coaches) and second team (media).
  • TE A.J. Barner -- honorable mention (media and coaches).
  • WR Roman Wilson -- second team (media and coaches).
  • WR Cornelius Johnson -- honorable mention (media).
  • OT Karsen Barnhart -- second team (coaches) and third team (media).
  • OG Zak Zinter -- first team (media and coaches).
  • C Drake Nugent -- first team (media and coaches).
  • OG Trevor Keegan -- second team (media and coaches).
  • OT LaDarius Henderson -- first team (coaches) and second team (media)

The Wolverines beat Ohio State for a third-straight year and finished the regular season unbeaten for the second season in a row. They will play Iowa on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email