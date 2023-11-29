Literally every single starter from Michigan football’s offense earns All-Big Ten honors

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 09: Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates a first half touchdown with J.J. McCarthy #9 while playing the UNLV Rebels at Michigan Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Literally every single player in Michigan football’s starting lineup on offense earned All-Big Ten honors this season.

It’s no surprise that the Wolverines are well-represented on the all-conference team after going 12-0 and winning the Big Ten East Division, but Wednesday made it an official clean sweep for Sherrone Moore’s unit.

Eleven players from Michigan were included on the All-Big Ten offensive teams:

QB J.J. McCarthy -- first team (media and coaches).

RB Blake Corum -- first team (media and coaches).

TE Colston Loveland -- first team (coaches) and second team (media).

TE A.J. Barner -- honorable mention (media and coaches).

WR Roman Wilson -- second team (media and coaches).

WR Cornelius Johnson -- honorable mention (media).

OT Karsen Barnhart -- second team (coaches) and third team (media).

OG Zak Zinter -- first team (media and coaches).

C Drake Nugent -- first team (media and coaches).

OG Trevor Keegan -- second team (media and coaches).

OT LaDarius Henderson -- first team (coaches) and second team (media)

The Wolverines beat Ohio State for a third-straight year and finished the regular season unbeaten for the second season in a row. They will play Iowa on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship Game.