Michigan football secures third-straight Big Ten championship with shutout win over Iowa

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 02: Kris Jenkins #94 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after recovering a fumble during the first half of the Big Ten Championship against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Michigan dominated Iowa in shutout fashion to earn a third-straight Big Ten championship and secure its spot in the College Football Playoff.

The No. 2 Wolverines met the Hawkeyes in Indianapolis for the second time in three years, and while the score was closer than the 42-3 final in 2021, the result was ultimately the same. The final score was 26-0.

Wolverines running back Blake Corum scored two rushing touchdowns, tying Anthony Thomas for the all time record at Michigan, with his 55th.

With Georgia’s loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship on Saturday, Michigan will likely enter the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed, taking on the No. 4 seed in the semi final. That spot could be filled by a number of teams, like Florida State, Texas, Alabama, or Georgia. The final bracket will be revealed on Sunday afternoon.

Counting the Big Ten Championship Game, Jim Harbaugh’s team is now 38-1 in the past three regular seasons, with the only loss coming at Michigan State in 2021. Since then, Michigan has won 31 straight non-playoff games.

Everyone hoped for this matchup in the Big Ten title after former Michigan starting quarterback Cade McNamara transferred to Iowa along with tight end Erick All in the offseason. Unfortunately, both were sidelined Saturday due to season-ending injuries.

This Michigan team overcame quite a bit of adversity in 2023, playing six games without Harbaugh due to suspensions. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti was ultimately forced to hand Harbaugh the league championship trophy after issuing a controversial suspension for the final three games of the season.

Michigan’s win marks the end of an era, as the Big Ten expands to 18 teams next season with the additions of USC, Washington, Oregon, and UCLA from the Pac-12. There will be no more divisions, and the playoff will expand to 12 teams.

Stakes in the future will rarely be as high as they were for Michigan’s wins over Ohio State and Iowa.

The College Football Playoff semifinals will take place on Jan. 1, 2024, with the title game a week later on Jan. 8 in Houston.