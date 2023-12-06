32º
Human Rights Campaign: Ann Arbor receives perfect score for inclusive municipal policies

City’s pro-LGBTQ laws, services awarded top points

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Inclusive laws, policies and services have helped Ann Arbor receive a perfect score on the newly-released Municipal Equality Index (MEI) by the Human Rights Campaign.

The index evaluates how a city’s policies impact LGBTQ+ community members and creates of scorecard divided into five sections: non-discrimination laws, municipality as employer, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.

Ann Arbor received the highest number of points in every aspect of its scorecard.

Here’s a quick look at the scores:

CategoryPoints AwardedPossible Points
Non-Discrimination Laws3030
Municipality as Employer2828
Municipal Services1212
Law Enforcement2222
Leadership on LGBTQ+ Equality88

This year, 506 cities were given ratings a scale of 1-100 based on how inclusive laws and services are of LGBTQ+ people based on publically available information and feedback from city government officials. “Flex” points are awarded to some cities with additional services and benefits.

Points are awarded for 49 criteria including transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits, non-discrimination in employment and housing, city leadership commitments to LGBTQ+ community members, reported 2022 hate crime statistics, and pro-equality legislation.

Check out Ann Arbor’s detailed scorecard.

