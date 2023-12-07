New ESPN 30 for 30 doc on Michigan football legend Charles Woodson to debut following Heisman ceremony

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 1997, file photo, Michigan's Charles Woodson poses with the Heisman Trophy after becoming the first primarily defensive player ever to take the honor at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York. Tyrann Mathieu's play for top-ranked LSU has spawned a grass roots Heisman Trophy campaign by LSU fans that includes a Tyrann Mathieu for Heisman Facebook page. His chances of joining Woodson to become the second defense-first player in the modern era of football to win the Heisman are probably pretty slim. (AP Photo/Adam Nadel, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A new ESPN 30 for 30 documentary called “The Great Heisman Race of 1997″ on Michigan Wolverines football legend Charles Woodson is set to debut this weekend.

The documentary will highlight the competition for the prestigious award amongst some of football’s biggest legends, including Woodson, as he became the first primarily defensive player to win the trophy following the 2023 Heisman Trophy Award Ceremony on Saturday (Dec. 9).

The more things change, the more they stay the same as like Woodson’s national championship team, the 2023 Wolverines are ranked No. 1 in the nation for the first time since 1998 when the men in maize defeated Ryan Leaf and his Washington State Huskies 21-16 at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1998, file photo, Michigan's cornerback Charles Woodson (2) leaps to make an interception in the end zone during the first half in the 84th Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pasadena, Calif. Woodson has been inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame. He led Michigan to the 1997 national championship and won the Heisman Trophy. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) (Copyright 1998 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The 2023 Wolverines will look to achieve such success in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff when they take on Nick Saban and the No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, California.

This year’s team doesn’t have a Heisman Trophy candidate, but when you think about it, no team has ever possessed such a skilled player as Woodson, which is why the ESPN documentary will do a deeper dive into how he beat out Payton Manning, Leaf, and Randy Moss.

1. Charles Woodson 🏆

2. Peyton Manning

3. Ryan Leaf

4. Randy Moss



The new @30for30, "The Great Heisman Race of 1997," premieres Dec. 9 on ESPN and @ESPNPlus 📲 pic.twitter.com/SmvYxhbHj0 — ESPN (@espn) December 6, 2023

Woodson, who took home the Jim Thorpe Award, named after the multi-sport athlete for the best defensive back in college, was fitting as he became a two-way player for team 119 during his junior season.

He achieved 43 tackles and seven interceptions while snagging 11 receptions for 231 yards on offense and one punt return of 78 yards for a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes to seal the Heisman Trophy.

FILE - The Ohio State bench watches as Michigan's Charles Woodson returns a punt 78 yards for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., Nov. 22, 1997. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File) (AP1997)

With the victory, Woodson joined Desmond Howard and Tom Harmon as the only Heisman winners in school history. Jabrill Peppers in 2016 and Aidan Hutchinson in 2021 were the last players from the University of Michigan to be finalists for the prestigious award.

