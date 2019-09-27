Domino's Pizza hiring garlic bread taste tester for $30 per hour

If you love bread - and garlic - and garlic on bread -- this is the job for you.
Domino's Pizza is hiring a chief garlic bread taste tester, for one day, with a $30 per hour day rate. Here's the info.
You butter believe it! We're looking for someone a little bit crunchy, but mostly warm and soft on the inside, to help taste test our World-Famous Garlic Breads at Domino's Headquarters in Brisbane.
The ideal candidate:
- Never met a carb they didn't like
- Does not identify as a vampire
- Understands the perfect ‘crunch to softness' ratio
- Is passionate about food, innovation and having fun.
Experience and qualifications:
- Minimum of 5 years' experience in garlic bread consumption
- Has a detailed understanding of the pizza and garlic bread relationship
- Has working taste buds
- Has burned their fingers at least once not being able to wait for the garlic bread to cool down
- Has a history of reviewing other people's food choices (solicited and/or unsolicited).
About the role:
Spend a day at Domino's HQ in Brisbane sampling our delicious garlic breads and other products (including a sneak peek at what's coming up) and provide important feedback to the team – all while being paid!
To apply:
Complete the survey and tell us in 200 words OR in a 30 second video why you are the perfect candidate for the job. Get creative! But no loafing around – applications close Monday 7 October 2019, so be quick!
