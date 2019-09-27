Domino's Pizza hiring garlic bread taste tester for $30 per hour

If you love bread - and garlic - and garlic on bread -- this is the job for you.

Domino's Pizza is hiring a chief garlic bread taste tester, for one day, with a $30 per hour day rate. Here's the info.

You butter believe it! We're looking for someone a little bit crunchy, but mostly warm and soft on the inside, to help taste test our World-Famous Garlic Breads at Domino's Headquarters in Brisbane.

The ideal candidate:

Never met a carb they didn't like

Does not identify as a vampire

Understands the perfect ‘crunch to softness' ratio

Is passionate about food, innovation and having fun.

Experience and qualifications:

Minimum of 5 years' experience in garlic bread consumption

Has a detailed understanding of the pizza and garlic bread relationship

Has working taste buds

Has burned their fingers at least once not being able to wait for the garlic bread to cool down

Has a history of reviewing other people's food choices (solicited and/or unsolicited).

About the role:

Spend a day at Domino's HQ in Brisbane sampling our delicious garlic breads and other products (including a sneak peek at what's coming up) and provide important feedback to the team – all while being paid!

To apply:

Complete the survey and tell us in 200 words OR in a 30 second video why you are the perfect candidate for the job. Get creative! But no loafing around – applications close Monday 7 October 2019, so be quick!

