Drag brunch in Ann Arbor to benefit Jim Toy Community Center, Fair Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Sunday, join performers and Tree Town townies for a drag brunch benefit at \aut\ Bar.

Starting at 11 a.m., a portion of proceeds from the ticketed boozy fundraiser will be given to the Jim Toy Community Center and Fair Michigan.

Hosted in partnership with \aut\ Bar and Ypsilanti-based Boylesque Drag, Washtenaw Country favorites Jadein Black, Maxi Chanel, Anibriated and Saphhira Siren will perform crowd pleasing numbers. They will be joined by "America's Got Talent" season six performer Hershae Chocolatae and DJ Austin Moan.

Tickets for the brunch include an entree and a mimosa or bloody mary, and cost $40 each. Nonalcoholic tickets cost $35. Tickets for benefit brunch can be bought here.

The brunch itself is Hocus Pocus themed so wear your witchy best.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

The Jim Toy Community Center has been a resource for the queer and ally community in Washtenaw Country for 25 years. It provides educational resources and information, as well as social events and advocacy for members of the community. Likewise, Fair Michigan is a coalition of law, justice, faith and business professionals advocating for equality under the law for women and those in the LGBTQ community.

\aut\ Bar is at 315 Braun Court in Kerrytown.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.