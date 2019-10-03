Comedian Kevin James coming Sunday to Ann Arbor's Michigan Theater

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

ANN ARBOR - Emmy-nominated actor Kevin James is coming to town.

James is best known for playing Doug Hefferman on CBS' "King of Queens," and you may recognize him from his big screen roles in "Hitch," "I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry" and "Paul Blart: Mall Cop."

Lately, the American actor has been returning to his standup comedy roots, with a special on Netflix called "Never Don't Give Up" and a nationwide comedy tour.

In July, James announced on his Facebook page that he will be making a stop in Ann Arbor.

See James at the Michigan Theater at 8 p.m. Sunday. Buy tickets here.

