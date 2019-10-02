Final food truck rally of season rolls into Ann Arbor Farmers Market

Food truck rallies will return to the Ann Arbor Farmer's Market from May to October. Photo | Meredith Bruckner

ANN ARBOR - With the fall weather comes the end of Food Truck Rally season at Ann Arbor Farmers Market.

Enjoy the last Food Truck Rally Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and enjoy your last chance to "get outside for dinner" with family, friends and neighbors.

Wednesday night, enjoy more than 15 food trucks serving up delicious dishes, like paella, rolled ice cream and vegan fare; a beer tent; live music by Killarney Creek; face painting and more.

Food Trucks:

Beer tent with Bløm Meadworks and Wolverine State Brewing Co.

and Wolverine State Brewing Co. Cosa Sabrosa

Hero Or Villain Van

Jamerican Grill

Grill Wood Fired Up

TruckShuka Detroit

Detroit Simply Spanish

Naughty Boy's Rolled Ice Cream

Petey's Donuts

Donuts The Salt & Sugar Co.

Brother Truckers

Nosh Pit Detroit

Delectabowl Food Truck & Catering

Food Truck & Catering Shimmy Shack

MI Drinks

Bearclaw Coffee Company

Rain is in the forecast during the event, so be sure to dress appropriately with a raincoat and/or umbrella. Though it is an open air market, the market's pavilion provides cover from the rain.

