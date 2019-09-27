Washtenaw Community College Fall Career & Internship Fair set for Oct. 8

ANN ARBOR - Looking for a job?

The 2019 Fall Career & Internship Fair at Washtenaw Community College will be held Oct. 8 in the Morris Lawrence Building and is free and open to the public.

From 4 to 6 p.m., meet with representatives from 75 employers, many of which are looking to fill current positions immediately.

While preregistration is not required, it is encouraged. Register at wccnet.edu/careerfair. Preregistered attendees will enjoy early admission to the career fair at 3:30 p.m.

Confirmed employers include:

BPI Information Systems Inc.

Hertz

Michigan Medicine (formerly U of M Healthcare)

Quicken Loans

State of Michigan

U.S. District Court

UPS

For a complete list of employers, click here.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

"We have a large list of regular partners that we work with who know we can provide them with qualified and motivated applicants, and we’re always working to add more employers to the list," WCC's director of career transitions, Cheryl Harvey, said in a statement. "It’s a great opportunity for our students and a great way to remind people in the community that we are here to serve them, as well."

The WCC career transitions department hosts a number of annual events, from spring and fall career fairs to events for niche areas such as business, health care and advanced manufacturing.

Washtenaw Community College's Ann Arbor campus is at 4800 E. Huron River Drive.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.