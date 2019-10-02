Kendra Scott jewelry opening location in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Texas-based jewelry boutique Kendra Scott is moving into Arbor Hills shopping center.

Scott's second Michigan location will have its grand opening on Oct. 12. On opening day, it will be offering a gift with purchase and will be holding a giveback event from 1 to 3 p.m. with the nonprofit Wish Upon a Teen, which provides opportunities and resources for teens living with life-limiting medical conditions.

Giving back to the community is one of Scott's pillars, and the company becomes active in each community where it sets up shop.

"When Kendra started the company, she wanted it to be based on three things: family, fashion and philanthropy," said marketing and philanthropic manager Megan Noble. "So, for us, that community aspect is so important. Ann Arbor is a very vibrant community in terms of giving back."

Credit: Kendra Scott





Humble beginnings

Kendra Scott started her jewelry line in 2002 in the spare bedroom of her home with $500. With her infant son in a baby carrier, she went door-to-door to boutiques at Austin, Texas, to sell her pieces.

"She was a new mom, and she wanted quality gemstone jewelry that she could afford," said Noble. "And she found that what was in the market was either lacking in quality or was beyond her price range."

Scott opened her first brick-and-mortar store in Austin in 2010. Nine years later, there are more than 100 locations nationwide.

Originally from Wisconsin, Scott often talks about how Midwestern values instilled a good work ethic, according to Noble. Recently, the company opened locations in Scott's home state of Wisconsin, as well as Iowa.

Color, color, color

"A love of color and gemstones are rooted in what we do," said Noble. "We have candles and nail lacquer that are inspired by our gemstones and home goods that are inspired by our gemstones. Our jewelry is really the star of the show."

Customers can customize their own pieces at each store's Color Bar. There, customers can select the piece, metal and stone and have it set by a member of the Kendra Scott team. "It takes about five minutes and you leave with it that day," said Noble.

Pieces range from $50 to $65 and up. The store also carries a fine jewelry collection which features pieces of solid 14-karat gold, diamonds and pearls.

Giving back

Partnering with local nonprofits is just as important as the jewelry to Scott, according to Noble.

"Our policy is that we always have something to give," she said. "So, any nonprofit that comes to us and wants a donation for an auction or wants to partner with us, we will always find a way to give back. As Kendra says, 'Giving back is the truest form of success.'"

A cause near and dear to Scott's heart is breast cancer awareness and research after losing her friend Holly to metastatic breast cancer several years ago.

"Oct. 13 is what we call Holly Day and 20% of our proceeds from that day will go towards supporting an organization called Inheritance of Hope, which takes families where a family is facing terminal illness, and they send them on a retreat," said Noble. "We've been able to sponsor a retreat in Orlando for families with a parent facing metastatic breast cancer. So, Holly Day is how we fund that retreat."

Throughout the month of October, Kendra Scott will be featuring a breast cancer awareness collection, where 20% of the proceeds from the pieces will go toward funding a research grant for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The breast cancer awareness collection will also be buy one, gift one.

"When you buy a piece here in our store in Ann Arbor, we will gift a piece to a local woman affected by breast cancer," said Noble.



To learn more, visit www.kendrascott.com.

