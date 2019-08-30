New exhibit at UMMA encourages audience participation in Ann Arbor

Photos from the private collection of Peter J. Cohen. Credit | University of Michigan Museum of Art.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - People are being encouraged to bring in their "ordinary" photographs to the University of Michigan Museum of Art and participate in its newest exhibit.

Launching on Sept. 21, "Take Your Pick: Collecting Found Photographs" encourages Ann Arborites and museum visitors to bring in their own photos to add to the collection.

The exhibit will showcase photographs from the public and will grow the museum's collection of 20th century American photos.

Visitor photos will be shown along with 1,000 photographs from the private collection of Peter J. Cohen -- whose collection of over 60,000 photos from flea markets captures brief but dynamic moments in people's lives across the United States and Europe.

During the digital age, where physical photographs are becoming increasingly more rare, the collection stands to demonstrate the importance of personal photos and of their artifact-like nature as representatives of culture.

Visitors can vote on their favorite photos from Sept. 21 through Jan. 12, 2020. Final selections will be on view in the ArtGym until Feb. 23, 2020.

Throughout the rest of 2019, there will be various events related to the exhibit, including an interactive tour with UMMA assistant curator of photography, Jennifer M. Friess on Dec. 8. Registration for event can be found here.

The University of Michigan Museum of Art is free and open to the public. Galleries are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

The UMMA is located at 525 S. State St.

