University of Michigan MBA program ranked 11th in nation

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan Ann Arbor's Masters of Business Administration program has been ranked as the 11th best business program in the nation.

According to a recent WalletHub survey of 2019's Best MBA Programs, the program, administered within the Ross School of Business, ranked 11 out of 92 schools. Schools were member institutions of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International organization that had full-time MBA programs.

Schools were evaluated on 10 criteria grouped into three major themes: return on investment, campus experience and student selectivity and program quality. The U-M Ross MBA ranked sixth, 48th and 11th respectively. The program also received 70.78 points out of the 100-point scale created by WalletHub, with 100 being the best.

The 10 criteria included average GMAT score, tuition and fees, employment rates for full-time MBA program graduates and average base salary for full-time MBA students after graduation.

Having just been edged out of the top ten programs by Yale, which ranked 10th, the U-M Ross MBA beat out Michigan State University, which ranked 35th. No other MBA programs in Michigan made the list.

See the full report here.

According to its website, the full-time MBA program costs $66,048 for Michigan residents per academic year.

