VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System to ban smoking on grounds Oct. 1

ANN ARBOR - The Department of Veterans affairs will be going smoke-free across the country effective Oct. 1.

The nationwide ban is in recognition of the serious health risks associated with firsthand, secondhand and thirdhand smoking.

The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, as well as clinics at Packard and Green roads, will be adopting the policy.

According to a press release: "The Veterans Health Administration's (VHA) smoke-free policy applies to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, any other combustion of tobacco and non-Federal Drug Administration approved electronic nicotine delivery systems, including but not limited to electronic or e-cigarettes, vape pens or e-cigars."

More than 4,000 national medical centers have banned smoking on their campuses, including several in the Ann Arbor area.

VA offers all enrolled Veterans and employees tobacco treatment services.



About VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System

Since 1953, the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, including the VA Ann Arbor Medical Center, the VA Toledo Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), the VA Flint CBOC, and the VA Jackson CBOC, as well as the VA Center for Clinical Management Research, an HSR&D Center of Excellence, has provided state-of-the-art healthcare services to the men and women who have proudly served our nation. More than 69,000 Veterans living in a 15-county area of Michigan and Northwest Ohio utilized VAAAHS in fiscal year 2017.

