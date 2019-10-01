VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System to open clinic in Western Wayne County

ANN ARBOR - VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System will be opening a new, 40,000-square-foot, community-based outpatient clinic on the border of Canton and Westland, near the intersection of Ford Road and I-275.

Once built, the facility will serve an estimated 14,000 veterans in Western Wayne County, with plans to improve operational efficiencies with the implementation of its Patient-Aligned Care Team care delivery model.

The new clinic will provide primary care, mental health, imaging, laboratory and pathology services to veterans in the state-of-the-art facility, slated to open in 2021.

"We began work on this project back in 2014," medical center director, Dr. Ginny Creasman said in a statement. "Getting a new clinic approved is a big deal and involves a lot of stakeholders. So, we're honored to be able to get this done and bring our services closer to home for so many of our veterans. It's going to make it so much more convenient for them to get the care they've earned."

Johnson Development LLC of Birmingham, Alabama, will design the project, which will cost an estimated $12 to $15 million.

The Western Wayne County clinic will join VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System's existing clinic network with locations in Flint, Jackson and Toledo, Ohio, which serve more than 69,000 veterans in the region.

About VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System

Since 1953, the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, including the VA Ann Arbor Medical Center, the VA Toledo Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), the VA Flint CBOC, and the VA Jackson CBOC, as well as the VA Center for Clinical Management Research, an HSR&D Center of Excellence, has provided state-of-the-art healthcare services to the men and women who have proudly served our nation. More than 69,000 veterans living in a 15-county area of Michigan and Northwest Ohio utilized VAAAHS in fiscal year 2018.

