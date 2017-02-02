16 HRS
On the surface, New England vs. Atlanta may not sound like the sexiest Super Bowl matchup. But Sunday's game has the potential to be explosive.
6 HRS
Slippery weather returns Monday night through Wednesday
35 Mins
Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons kicks off Sunday, Feb. 5 in Houston.
2 HRS
A man's body was found in an alley behind an apartment building on Detroit's east side, police said.
17 HRS
Three men were found dead in a home on the city's east side, Detroit police said.
4 HRS
Senator Gary Peters joins Devin Scillian to talk confirmation hearings, foreign policy, and President Trump's first two weeks in Washington.
34 Mins
A federal appeals court early Sunday morning denied the US government's emergency request to resume President Donald Trump's travel ban.
Actress Melissa McCarthy stopped by "Saturday Night Live" to debut her impression of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
A Macomb County woman watched remotely as a man broke into her condo not once, but twice.
If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (313) 222-0566.
Matt Ryan drew laughs from the reporters in late January in Flowery Branch, Georgia, as the…
40 Mins
The widely-known Spirit of Detroit statue has, overtime, become the icon and majestic jewel…
5 HRS
A Macomb County man who suffered a bad leg injury in January 2015 is thanking an orthopedic…
Posters of a stern-looking Pope Francis appeared on walls around Rome on Saturday,…
Top Justice Department lawyers are now in charge of defending the Trump administration's…
Heavy snowfall triggered a series of avalanches along the Afghan-Pakistani border on Sunday,…
11 HRS
Protests against President Donald Trump's policies took place Saturday in several major…
Load More