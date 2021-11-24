Advertise with WDIV Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit

With a powerful partnership that is the source for news and information in the metro Detroit area, ClickOnDetroit.com and WDIV-TV Local 4, have developed a cutting-edge presence that delivers breaking local news and information 24 hours a day.

ClickOnDetroit.com offers news, sports and weather produced in Detroit, for Detroit. Team news coverage, on-air to online referrals and relevant online resources all work together to create an important audience.

ClickOnDetroit.com and WDIV Local 4 now present a unique 21st century opportunity to reach the Detroit area audience online. And we offer the tools to succeed to getting your message in front of the people you want to see it -- with a wide array of choices tailored to your needs.

At ClickonDetroit.com, partnered with Omne, we use a variety of digital assets to connect you to your best potential customers, including multi-platform video integration of commercial messaging, content integration, section sponsorships and reach extension. From email to Facebook to targeted pre-roll video, we utilize best of breed targeting capabilities to reach your preferred customers.

Ad

You owe it to the future of your business to explore the powerful new ways ClickOnDetroit.com and WDIV-TV Local 4 can work together to deliver this premium audience to you.

Please feel free to send an email or place a call to begin the discussion.

We look forward to working with you!

Omne, a Graham Media Group company, connects companies with customers using data-driven marketing.

Click to visit omneresults.com to learn more.

For further information and specifics please contact:

Digital Sales:

Kevin Markey

WDIV/ClickOnDetroit.com

kmarkey@wdiv.com

General Sales Manager: