PlayStation 4 game 'Detroit: Become Human' sells more than 2 million copies

By Dane Sager Kelly

The official Twitter account for Sony's PlayStation brand tweeted Wednesday that "Detroit: Become Human" has sold more than 2 million copies worldwide since its release on May 25. 

The futuristic Detroit-based game follows the story of three androids who begin to feel emotions and have to decide who they want to be. 

Loosely based on a 2012 tech demo created for the PlayStation 3, "Detroit" was made by Quantic Dream, the same company that made "Heavy Rain" and "Beyond: Two Souls."

We here at 1D4 loved the game, despite its weird, weird take on Ferndale. You can read our review here.

