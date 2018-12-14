PlayStation 4 game 'Detroit: Become Human' sells more than 2 million copies

The official Twitter account for Sony's PlayStation brand tweeted Wednesday that "Detroit: Become Human" has sold more than 2 million copies worldwide since its release on May 25.

The futuristic Detroit-based game follows the story of three androids who begin to feel emotions and have to decide who they want to be.

Loosely based on a 2012 tech demo created for the PlayStation 3, "Detroit" was made by Quantic Dream, the same company that made "Heavy Rain" and "Beyond: Two Souls."

We here at 1D4 loved the game, despite its weird, weird take on Ferndale. You can read our review here.

We are thrilled to share that Detroit: Become Human has sold through more than 2 million units worldwide on PlayStation 4 since its launch on May 25, 2018. Congratulations, @Quantic_Dream! pic.twitter.com/b3xVGeerth — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 12, 2018

