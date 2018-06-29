Gorillaz new album 'The Now Now' has arrived

1d4 is the casual side of ClickOnDetroit. If you enjoy the content below, you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4! If you have a moment, check 1d4 out on Facebook and Twitter.

When I got up this morning I had a notification on my phone. It told me that something I didn't realize I was waiting for had arrived. Gorillaz has released a new album, and it's called "The Now Now".

Gorillaz has been making music for 20 years now, and in that time they are one of the few bands that have only released albums that I have loved. With that in mind I was almost nervous when I hit 'play', because I didn't want to be disappointed.

Fortunately, I was too tired to overthink things. As I brewed coffee, ironed my clothes, and brushed my teeth, I found myself nodding to those distinct Gorillaz beats. Shortly after I washed the toothpaste off my face and changed my coffee-stained shirt (on account of the head-nodding) I checked out the details listed for the album.

It's 11 tracks of mellow, cool-feeling tunes. Oddly, a lot of track titles focus on magic in some way, with song names like "Sorcererz" and "Magic City". Although I've yet to pick up on that through line (comments welcome below) I can say that if you were already a fan of Gorillaz; you will be pleased with this album. If you weren't already a fan of Gorillaz, you're a monster.