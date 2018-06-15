This 'Legend of Zelda' map may be the coolest cross stitch project we have ever seen

1d4 is the casual side of ClickOnDetroit. If you enjoy the content below, you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4! If you have a moment, check 1d4 out on Facebook and Twitter.

No one can pay tribute to the media they love quite like an artist can.

Reddit user "mitniftus" is a fan of "The Legend of Zelda" franchise. So much so, in fact, that they spend 4.5 years cross stitching this map from the game:

Who wouldn't love having a map like this hanging on the wall of their game room? It's amazing to see what artists come up with when they're inspired, and in the age of video games that inspiration is often digital.

Although the picture was only uploaded Friday morning, it's already going viral with more than 13K upvotes! Congratulations to Mitniftus; we hope to see more cool creations from them in the future.