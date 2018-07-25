The 4 best snacks for tabletop gaming

1d4 is the casual side of ClickOnDetroit. If you enjoy the content below, you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4! You can also check out 1d4 on Facebook and Twitter.

Adventure, friendship, in-jokes, and great memories. These are the elements of a great tabletop game. But wait, what's that? We're forgetting something? Oh, you've read the title of the article! Then yes; you need snacks to complete the experience.

Here are four great snacks for tabletop gaming. We're judging based on taste, cost, shareability, and health. 1 is our lowest rank and 4 is our highest. Got it? Great! Game on.

Sliders

Easy to pass around, tasty, and surprisingly filling. The only downsides are that they are hard to keep warm and they make it hard to roll dice as you're eating.

Taste: 3

Cost: 2

Shareabillity: 3

Health: 2

Total score: 10

Kale chips

The 'Bizarro' to pizza rolls's 'Superman'. They're cheap, easy to make, and super shareable; but they trade tastiness for being very healthy. Make pizza rolls if you like your friends, make kale chips if you love your friends.

Taste: 1

Cost: 3

Shareabillity: 4

Health: 4

Total score: 12

Smoothies

Why does no one else do this? Swear to god; I've never seen someone else bring smoothies to a tabletop game, but I've also never seen anyone turn them down. Bring some drinking horns to pour them in and baby; you got yourself a party!

Taste: 4

Cost: 2

Shareabillity: 4

Health: 2

Total score: 12

Pizza rolls

Okay, if 'health' wasn't an option all other options could go home. These little devils are cheap, easy to make, delicious, and absolutely terrible for you.

Taste: 4

Cost: 4

Shareabillity: 4

Health: 1

Total score: 13