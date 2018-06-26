The battle of Black and Blue

1d4 is the casual side of ClickOnDetroit. If you enjoy the content below, you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4! If you have a moment, check 1d4 out on Facebook and Twitter.

Of all the cultural topics we've covered on 1d4 so far, this has been the most exciting. LARPers ("Live Action Role Play") from the "Shifted Lands" organization were kind enough to put on a show for us. They divided up into groups, and had a massive melee for our cameras.

They aren't just generous with us; they're generous by nature. Shifted Lands is volunteering with "Camp Fire" to put on a summer camp for children that is far beyond the standard camping experience. (You can read more about how Shifted Lands is working with Camp Fire by CLICKING HERE.)

But, on to the good stuff, ey? Check out the video below for info on Shifted Lands, and one heck of a LARP battle.