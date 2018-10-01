Star Wars: The Journey to the DIA

1d4 is the nerdy side of ClickOnDetroit. If you have a moment, checkout our new cyberpunk actual play podcast above. And if you enjoy gaming, anime, K-Pop and comics you can see new articles every day on clickondetroit.com/1d4!

In a gallery far, far away...

Okay, the gallery isn't actually that far. The Detroit Institute of Arts recently hosted a Star Wars exhibit, and you don't have to be a Jedi to appreciate it.

Star Wars and the Power of Costume gave fans a first-hand look at the creative process that was involved in the Star Wars universe. On top of being able to see these costumes in person, you could also see the process that went into the appearance of different characters, as well as some of the props that were used in the films.

These costumes are amazing, and you don't have to be a hard-core Star Wars fan to be in awe of the amount of detail that goes into these costumes. The costumes range from the more simple Jedi robes, to the more elaborate gowns of Queen Amidala.

I would like to own ALL of these dresses

Pictured above: mannequins having an epic fight.

Darth Maul looks pretty cool in that picture, right? Well...he didn't always look like that. The concept drawings of Darth Maul show a vastly different character in regards to appearance. This exhibit gives fans a glimpse into creative process of the movie by seeing the evolution of different characters before making their film debut. Which one is your favorite?





Darth Maul Version #1: Worst Mugshot Ever





Darth Maul Version #2: One big fashion faux-pas

Darth Maul Version #3: The one we know and love

Han Solo, Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker...you'll see all of them! Maybe not exactly in person, but the mannequins rock those Star Wars costumes. However, R2-D2. C3PO, BB-8, and Chewbacca were hanging out at the DIA and having a great time!

C-3PO, BB-8, and R2-D2. These ARE the droids you're looking for at this exhibit

Star Wars and the Power of Costume was featured at the Detroit Institute of Arts last weekend. This was a rare opportunity to see these costumes in person, so we hope you didn't let this opportunity pass you by! As Yoda says...

"Get a press pass, idiots!"

This is Yoda. We got to see Yoda. Still giddy.

A special thanks goes out to Pam Marcil, who not only led us through the Star Wars exhibit, but also gave us a tour of the DIA.

