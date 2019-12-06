SPOTLIGHT: De La Salle’s Peyton Ross takes ‘strides’ to blow away the nominees

Favorite Food: Dad’s meatloaf

Favorite Sports Team: Boston Celtics

Role Models: Peyton Manning, Jimmy Butler, and many more.

Peyton Ross of De La Salle High School has won the award for Favorite Sophomore in the Cross Country category of the 4Frenzy Fall Fan Choice Awards! This is only Peyton’s third year of running cross country. He started back in 8th grade at his middle school, St. Isaac Jogues. It was the very first year that his school even had a team.

He started running cross country in the first place mainly to stay in shape for basketball season. He never really had any interest, but needed a fall sport to keep him conditioned. It wasn’t until his freshman year of cross country at De La Salle Collegiate that he really fell in love with the sport. Peyton says that it is very exciting when he crosses the finish line knowing he set a new personal record or hit his goal for the week.

Peyton Ross De La Salle Cross Country

There are countless things he could say are his favorite part of cross country, but the one that stands out the most to him would be the friendships and connections that he has made with his teammates. Peyton believes he can call this team his family. Practices are tough, but they are filled with laughs and conversations that he will always remember.

In other sports such as football and soccer, teams are broken up into Varsity and JV. Cross country is the same way except they all practice together, which makes them even closer. The bonds that Peyton has made surpass just cross country; he says they will last a lifetime.

Congratulations, Peyton, on your 4Frenzy award!

