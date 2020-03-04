SPOTLIGHT: Hartland H.S. senior flips for ‘Favorite’

Favorite Subject: Calculus and Chemistry

Voted Gymnastics Favorite Senior in 4Frenzy’s Fan Choice Awards is Ashlyn Shudick from Hartland High School! The 4Frenzy team even had the pleasure of watching Ashlyn perform in a meet against the Plymouth Wildcats, and we wanted to learn more about the talented gymnast.

About Ashlyn

Ashlyn started practicing gymnastics when she was just two years old! She’s even been competing since she was four years old at a High Flyers Educational Gymnastics in Howell.

Not only does she excel in gymnastics, but she’s also been on the school’s Varsity Track team since freshman year as a hurdler, sprinter, long jumper and pole vaulter. She is even involved in a lot of clubs and activities at school such as DECA, NHS, drama, choir, the optimist club, and class council.

In her off time, she’s been working at Poke Fresh and as a coach at High Flyers Gymnastics for over five years. She also spends time hanging out with her teammates, who are some of her best friends. They have a blast during team bonding outings.

Her future plans include attending the University of Michigan in the fall of 2020 to study biochemistry!

The Numbers

During her high school gymnastics career, Ashlyn has qualified for states on vault during her sophomore year by placing second with a score of 9.2.

During her junior year she placed fourth with a score of 9.1 for vault, fifth with 8.75 on beam, second with a 9.25 on floor, making her second place overall with a final score of 35.225.

Senior year Ashlyn had a scored 9.6 on floor against Livonia, 9.25 on vault, and had a score of 9.074 at the KLAA districts this past Feburary.

Ashlyn Shudick and mother. (n/a)

Congratulations to Ashlyn on her award, as well as for all of her accomplishments in gymnastics!

