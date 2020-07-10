SPOTLIGHT: Walled Lake Central student shows bravery and commitment to helping others

Olivia Kochevar, senior at Walled Lake Central High School was nominated for the 800m relay as well as the 800m runner in the Track and Field category of 4Frenzy Spring 2020.

As a student athlete, she can always be counted on to make sure that the underclassmen on the Cross Country and Track teams are able to get rides to and from practices and meets. She readily supports her teachers and coaches in any way she can.

Giving Back

Olivia has actively been giving back to her school, church, and community since she was young. She has spent hundreds of hours organizing food drives, clothing drives, and participating in benefits for students and staff members in need. During this pandemic, Olivia has volunteered to deliver breakfast and lunch to families that are in need.

Olivia is always ready to do her part to help others or give them a fun time. She has dressed as the Easter Bunny and been a Santa’s Helper for holiday events, and has participated in the Support The Troops Packing Party since she was in 5th grade.

Olivia Kochevar - 4 Frenzy Spotlight (WDIV)

Act of Bravery

Earlier in the school year, Olivia and a classmate were at school early when her classmate suddenly began suffering from a medical health emergency. With no adults near, Olivia immediately called for help and stayed with that student until help arrived. We hope more students can learn from Olivia’s brave, level-headed actions when someone was in need!

Future Plans

She has been awarded a full ride scholarship and recently committed to attend and run at the University of Detroit Mercy where she will study to become a Physician’s Assistant. Wow! Congratulations and good luck, Olivia!

4Frenzy

Twitter: @4Frenzy

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

Instagram: @4Frenzy