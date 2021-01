Are you the type who cringes at a misused they’re, their, or there? Or maybe you’d just like to test your knowledge...

Let’s see if you know these commonly misspelled words with some fun quiz questions!

You can nominate yourself, your friends, and your teachers in 4Frenzy and vote for them - just CLICK HERE!

Twitter: @4Frenzy

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

Instagram: @4Frenzy

We would like to thank our sponsors Meijer and Hungry Howie’s Pizza for their support!