SPOTLIGHT: Henry Ford II Junior steps out of her comfort zone through theatre

Favorite subject in school: English, I like to write about my opinions and it is a good way to express myself

Favorite place in Clinton Twp: Macomb Public Library

Favorite Artist: Billie Eilish and 5 Second of Summer

Role model: My mom, she is really smart and hardworking, and she sets a good example for the family.

Hannah Difalco is a current junior at Henry Ford II High School who won “Female Supporting Actress” in 4Frenzy’s Spring 2021 Theatre category. She has been involved in theatre since she was 7 years old.

“I think I’ll always carry the people skills that I’ve learned from theatre. I learned time management and how to work efficiently,” she said. “I can comfortably socialize with anyone because of the social skills theatre helps me gain.”

4Frenzy winner Hannah Difalco in "Shrek the Musical" (Hannah Difalco)

Before a show, Difalco does vocal warmups in order to shake off nerves. The cast and crew also lay on the stage behind the curtain to feel united. She believes that the people involved in her productions are like family.

“The theatre director (Kirstin Carolin) is a parent figure to us, she helps us with all our problems and she’s someone we all can go to when we feel like we need someone.” said Difalco. “The cast and crew are like siblings, we are really close and always try to make people feel welcome and safe in our family environment.”

Difalco in the show "Peter and the Starcatcher" (Hannah Difalco)

To manage both schoolwork and theatre, Difalco utilized class time as well as student support. When she goes home after theatre rehearsals, she finishes up her homework.

Not only does she excel in theatre, but Difalco is also very involved at her school. She is an active member of the National Honor Society, International Thespian Society, and the French Honor Society.

We wish you the best of luck in the future, Hannah!

