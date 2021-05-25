SPOTLIGHT: Senior distance runner receives athletic scholarship from Madonna University

Favorite subject in school: Social Studies

Favorite place in Livonia: Hines Drive

Favorite school lunch: Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches

Role Model: Eluid Kipchoge, he ran a marathon in under two hours

Cameron Kruse is a senior distance runner from Livonia Churchill High School who has won “3,200m Runner” in the 4Frenzy Spring 2021 Track and Field category. He has run on both the Cross Country and Track Varsity teams for the past four years.

“We dealt with a lot of adversity during COVID, but had a very successful season this fall despite it all,” he said. “My teammates and I ran a lot of miles, and we enjoy four square and frisbee when we are not running. We push each other to be better and set big goals together.”

Kruse’s pregame ritual before meets is to eat pasta. He also watches the Rocky movies in order to get motivated. To balance school and his sport, he utilizes time management by getting things done early.

He has been running since 7th grade, when he was immediately hooked. His advice to others that want to get involved in Track and Field is to not compare yourself to others, “to have fun, and don’t get down on yourself if you don’t get the results you want right away. Results take time and lots of dedication.”

When he is not running, Kruse is an Eagle Scout for Troop 782. He also enjoys camping and fishing while spending time with his dogs, Audrey and Daisy.

Kruse plans to study Social Studies at Madonna University on an Athletic Scholarship this fall. He will be running on the Men’s Cross Country Team and Track Team. His dream for the future is to become a History Teacher.

Congratulations Cameron, and good luck!

