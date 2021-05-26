SPOTLIGHT: New Haven soccer player is two-time school record breaker

Favorite school subject: Chemistry

Favorite place in New Haven: Frosty Queen

Favorite lunch at school: Subs

Role model: Her mom and Carli Lloyd

Meet Rylee Gurley! She has been playing soccer since second grade and is a junior at New Haven High School.

During her freshman year, she broke the school’s 8-year-old record number of goals by scoring 25. This year, she pushed herself further by breaking her own record when she scored 28 goals during a game.

Although the pandemic affected her sophomore season, Gurley has remained passionate about soccer. She is a dedicated team player who has assisted several teammates in making their first goals.

“Playing a sport teaches you how important it is to work as a team,” said Gurley. “It teaches you how to set and work towards your goals.”

Soccer player Rylee Gurley during a game (Michelle Gurley)

Her advice to students entering her sport is to do their best. “Always give 100% at practice and in games,” she said. “Be confident in your ability and be coachable.”

When Gurley is not scoring goals, she plays basketball and exercises outside. Her goal for the future is to play soccer in college and eventually become an x-ray technician.

Keep up the great work, Rylee!

