Fordson HS and Canton HS Square Off in Kickoff Classic

Toiling in extreme heat at the August 26 Kickoff Classic, Fordson High School earned a powerful win against Canton High School with a final score of 38-23. Both teams took the field at Wayne State University with impressive records. Canton High School finished last season undefeated while Fordson has a proud past of 15 straight winning seasons. With such well-matched teams, the Fordson Tractors and Canton Chiefs delivered an action-packed game.

The excitement started in the first quarter when Fordson’s no. 24 (Mohammed Sayed) intercepted the ball at the Canton 47 yard line. Antonio Gates Jr., Fordson’s no. 7, then ran the ball for 47 yards to score the game’s first touchdown. Later in the quarter, Fordson put together a 51 yard drive with a pass from no. 14 (Alex Osman) to Antonio Gates Jr., resulting in another touchdown. In the second quarter, Canton put 2 points on the scoreboard due to a safety called on Fordson. After a call for pass interference on Fordson’s no. 33 (Mohamed Zaban), Canton added 7 points after a 57 yard drive, ending the half with a 13-9 score.

Fordson’s Lenard Covington (no. 4) rushed for a touchdown early in the third quarter. In an incredible play, Antonio Gates Jr. intercepted the ball at the Canton 11 yard line and

ran for an 89 yard touchdown only to have it called back because of a blindside block. The fourth quarter saw an early touchdown by Fordson’s no. 24 (Mohammed Sayed). Fordson added another touchdown after a 47 yard run by Ahmed Harb (no. 5), bringing the score to 32-9. Canton fought back with a touchdown of their own. Fordson countered with a 60 yard touchdown by no. 9 (Hussein Beydoun). Later, Canton’s Josiah West (no. 12) completed a run from the 50 yard line to score a touchdown. Coupled with a successful two-point conversion, the game stood at 38-23 where it would remain. Fordson ran the clock out by taking a knee to end the game.