Partly Cloudy icon
45º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

4Frenzy

4Frenzy Marching Band and Spirit Squad Winners

Donna Harper, Senior Digital Producer

Madeline Allen, Creative Services Associate Producer

Tags: 4Frenzy, Fan Choice Awards
Marching Band & Spirit Squad Winners Announced
Marching Band & Spirit Squad Winners Announced

Congratulations to all the schools who took part in our 4Frenzy contest!

Fans voted for their favorite Marching Band and Spirit Squad out of the Top 10 finalists, and now the ultimate winners will be revealed Tuesday morning on Local 4 News Today between 6:30-7 a.m.

And we’ll also publish the winners on ClickOnDetroit shortly after the announcement on Local 4 News.

Twitter: @4Frenzy

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

Instagram: @4Frenzy

We would like to thank our sponsors Meijer, Hungry Howie’s Pizza, Concordia University, and Detroit Area Honda Dealers for their support!

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Donna is a Creative Services producer.

email

Creative Services Associate Producer

email