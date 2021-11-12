SPOTLIGHT: Stoney Creek freshman up to the challenge in tennis

Favorite School Subject: Social Studies and Math

Favorite School Lunch: Pizza

Favorite Musician: Fallout Boy

Role Model: Novak Djokovic

Stoney Creek’s Andrew Vincler wins Favorite Freshman in the Tennis category of the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards!

Starting at the young age of three years old, Andrew quickly learned the sport of tennis. A main influencer and coach has been his dad, but he credits many other coaches as well. His high school coach, Dave, guides him every day and his other coach, coach Kristoff, practices alongside him in his neighborhood.

“They have kept me focused on my goals on and off the courts,” Andrew added about his coaches.

Tennis is a tough sport, and as a freshman Andrew has found it exceptionally difficult to play as the No. 1 player on the team in singles. He hasn’t turned away from the challenge though, stating his early days as a youth quarterback for the Romeo Jr. Bulldogs has given him the mental toughness to compete at any level.

“I’ve had great support from the tennis team,” continued Andrew. “Also, the coaches, athletic department, and entire Stoney Creek Community. We had a very successful season.”

The year has only just ended, but next season is already on the radar for Andrew. He is proud of his entire team for their hard work and believes that the improvement over the next year will lead to another great season.

Off the tennis courts Andrew is part of the DECA club at Stoney Creek, a club that he is using to its full advantage in his career search. Already a talented tennis player, he has not ruled out any other sports in high school. In the past he has played football and basketball, and would be happy to add another sport.

In the future, Andrew has his goals set on going to the U.S. Naval Academy or the U.S. Military Academy West Point to play tennis and go into computer programming.

Andrew’s advice to others joining tennis is to prepare for every event. “Hard work beats talent,” he says.

With three more years to go, Andrew is excited to continue the progression of his skills on and away from the tennis court.

Keep up the good work, Andrew!

