Team Spotlight: Chargers Unified Team Inspires

If you don’t already know, a Unified team is made up of some general ed peers, who Churchill calls Unified Partners, among a team of who they call Unified Players. The Unified Players are from the school’s Center Program, Churchill’s special education program.

Students in the Churchill Center Program and their general ed peers team up and have the opportunity to work together learning not only basketball skills but teamwork.

In this team collaboration, the peer Partners help guide the Players as they drive the ball up and down the court, pass to each other, shoot, rebound, and cheer each other on. It is a complete team effort, and the peers encourage the Center Program players to go out there to play, learn, and show Churchill Charger pride.

“I can’t begin to tell you how inspired I am watching this amazing team and the camaraderie we see as parents as we watch the interactions,” says one parent. “In our eyes, every practice and every game is a victory for all the students, for Livonia Public Schools, and for the Churchill Charger Nation!”

This team is indeed truly inspiring, and sounds like lots of fun! Go Chargers!

