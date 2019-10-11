4Frenzy Friday Game of the Week: Clarkston v. Rochester Adams

Our 4Frenzy Game of the Week is here! We'll be at Rochester Adams High School tonight for their home game against Clarkston at 7 p.m.

Clarkston is no stranger to Game of the Week- we covered their game against Oak Park, where they faced defeat. Since then, they've been on the up, winning their game last week against Southfield Arts and Tech. Compared to Rochester Adams, the teams have been doing well this season. Adams's winning streak was broken last week by West Bloomfield, but will this game be the one to start their streak back up again? Find out tonight!

