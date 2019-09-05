4Frenzy Game of the Week at Detroit MLK against Muskegon

Local 4's 4Frenzy is back to cover more competitive high school events!

Tomorrow's Game of the Week is Muskegon @ Detroit MLK at 7 p.m.

The Muskegon Big Reds played their first game of the season last week, which led to a big victory over the De La Salle Pilots. The Big Reds are now ranked number 83 nationally and number one in the state of Michigan.

Detroit MLK isn't far behind in the rankings either. The Crusaders lost a very close scoring season opener to Catholic Central, which lowered their ranking to number 9 in the state.

We still have many games left to cover before there can be more accurate ratings of all the teams. After seeing the scores of both previous games, could this upcoming game between the Muskegon Big Reds and the Detroit MLK Crusaders show which team could potentially be playoff material?

Stay up-to-date with what's going on all season at ClickOnDetroit.com/4Frenzy. Share your pics and videos with us by tagging us @4Frenzy or using #4Frenzy. And go to our 4Frenzy page on ClickOnDetroit and our 4Frenzy Facebook page for stories, pictures and videos of game highlights, fans in the stands, marching band and cheer squad, and a lot more!

We'll post pictures and videos on our 4Frenzy Facebook page and on ClickOnDetroit.com/4Frenzy. And you can see game highlights Sunday night on Sports Final Edition at 11:35.

Fall Fan Choice Awards

Throughout the year we'll feature local high school students, coaches, parents and schools by giving them recognition for what they do in our "Spotlight" articles. So, JOIN THE FRENZY!

NOMINATIONS OPEN MONDAY for the Fall Fan Choice Awards.

Nominate your favorite athletes in Football, Cross Country, Golf, Soccer, Swimming/Diving, Tennis, Volleyball, Field Hockey.

And nominate your favorite students and teachers in School Clubs and Organizations (like dance, chess, robotics and more).

Plus, if you know an Unsung Hero (that special person, whether a parent, student or staff member who works behind the scenes to make everything come together) – nominate them, too! Check back in early September for that.

STUDENT LIAISONS

We're looking for students who want to be a liaison and take pictures or shoot video of your school's games, events and more. If you're interested email us at: 4Frenzy@wdiv.com.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.