4Frenzy Recap of Clarkston v. Oak Park 9/13/19

Our 4Frenzy cameras captured the energy of the crowds along with the victory of the Oak Park Knights over the Clarkston Wolves on Friday (9/13/19). Check it out below!

The Knights started the game off strong, making touchdowns in the first few minutes of the opening. Clarkston had the same energy on the field, as well. Oak Park returned the first kickoff of the game 85 yards for a score and then Clarkston followed up with a kickoff straight into the end zone.

Oak Park was in the lead by 28-13 late in the first half, but with the help of an amazing crowd, Clarkston was motivated and determined to catch up. The Wolves finished the first half with a 30-yard touchdown, making the score 28-21.

By the second half, both teams were tied, and eventually the Wolves took the lead in the 3rd quarter, 35-28. The 4th quarter is where Clarkston took their final lead with the score being 41-40, and the rest was history once Oak Park sacked Clarkston's next possession and recovered the ball. Oak Park took over the game in the last three minutes, bringing them to a triumphant end, 64-41.

