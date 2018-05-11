Meet the 2018 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards spring winners

Everyone has been anticipating this moment and... the winners of 4Frenzy are in!

This spring season's fan choice awards have been a busy one with thousands of votes, and we're happy to announce these special students as official 2018 4Frenzy winners!

4Frenzy is all about recognizing the dedication, skills, and effort it takes for local high-schoolers to excel not just as students, but in their extra-curriculars. Congratulations to all winners and nominees, you've worked hard all year long and have done an amazing job -- your participation in this contest proves that.

Winners, look out for your award patches in the mail via your school over the next couple of weeks!

Look BELOW to see all the winners of 4Frenzy spring 2018!

