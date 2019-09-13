4Frenzy's Game of the Week: Oak Park at Clarkston

Local 4 cameras will be at the Game of the Week tonight -- it's Oak Park @ Clarkston at 7 p.m.

The Clarkston Wolves played Bloomfield Hills last week, winning the game, 51-7. This is their first win since the beginning of the season after losing to Southfield A&T. The Wolves are now ranked No. 32 in the state of Michigan.

Oak Park, however, is ranked No. 7 in the state and defeated Rochester last week, 53-0. This game might be a challenge for the Wolves even though this is a neutral non-conference game. Who are you rooting for?

