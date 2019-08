Chippewa Valley went 14-0 last year and won a state championship.

Can they defend their title after losing so many players to graduation? See how they are preparing in the video above.

See their full 2019-20 schedule here.

RELATED: De La Salle prepares for the 2019-20 high school football season

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.