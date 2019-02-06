Lions' strategy for Rams' high-power offense earned praise by Bill Belichick

Dominated once by defense, the National Football League's shift to high-scoring offensive games are of no scarcity, especially within the 2018 season. Despite this shift, Sunday's Super Bowl was definitely the best defensive performance we have seen in a Super Bowl. This low-scoring battle between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams is proof that defense does win championships.

With both teams struggling offensively, it was the Patriots' defense that truly stepped up their game. The Patriots held the Rams to just three points, which hasn't happened in a Super Bowl since 1971, when the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots' head coach, Bill Belichick, gave credit to the Detroit Lions for helping him formulate a plan to stop the Rams' high-powered offense.

Belichick said in a postgame interview, "We felt like if we could make them drive it, make them earn it, similar to what the Lions did, make them run a lot of plays and if we could get them to third down, we felt like we could get them off the field."

Now, obviously, Belichick's takeaway of the Lions' defensive strategy worked much better for him, since the Lions came up short, losing to the Rams 30-16 in week 13. Regardless, it is nice to receive credit where credit is due.

Even though this Super Bowl was not a scoring showdown like many predicted, at least Lions' fans can now declare that they beat not only the New England Patriots, but the Super Bowl 53 champions. So by default, does this mean that the Detroit Lions are better than the Super Bowl champions?

No matter what your answer is to that question, we can all agree that our favorite moment of the Lions' season is beating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

If you have a favorite high school student who is passionate about their sport or organization, vote for them in our 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards! Voting has begun but if you have a nomination you'd like to add you can email us at 4frenzy@wdiv.com!