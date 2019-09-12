Nominate NOW: 4Frenzy Marching Band

Nominations start: 9/12/19 to 9/18/19

Voting starts: 9/20/19 to 9/30/19

Marching Band Top 10 voting starts: 10/2/19 to 10/13/19

Here's how it works. After the first round of voting, the 10 schools with the most votes go to the final round. Then the Marching Band with the most votes in that round will be announced the winner of 4Frenzy's Best Marching Band! They'll also receive a trophy and be featured on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit!

We would like to thank our 4Frenzy sponsors for their support! DMC Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine, Hungry Howie's, Meijer, Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers, and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.