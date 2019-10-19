North Farmington goes against Farmington for Game of the Week

For tonight's Game of the Week our #4Frenzy cameras captured the action as North Farmington battled Farmington High School on the field. With North Farmington and Farmington being rivals, a lot of energy was not only emitted off the field, but also from the stands. Check it out below:

Since the beginning of the season, Farmington has remained undefeated, winning all seven games played thus far. The team they last went up against was Berkley where the Falcons won by a whopping 42-7. As for North Farmington, they have also remained undefeated for all seven games of the season so far, and tonight they were sure to defend their territory.

