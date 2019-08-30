See 4Frenzy Game of the Week pictures of Chippewa Valley v. Saline

Local 4's 4Frenzy is back! Check out pictures below from our first Game of the Week last night -- Saline vs. Chippewa Valley -- at Wayne State University. The energy was amazing! The final score was 35-21, Chippewa.

You don't want to miss the game highlights Sunday night on Sports Final Edition at 11:35.

And if you have any pictures or videos that you take, share them with us by tagging us @4Frenzy or using #4Frenzy.

Our next Game of the Week is Tonight at 7 p.m. -- Oak Park @ West Bloomfield.

Check ClickOnDetroit.com/4Frenzy and our 4Frenzy Facebook page throughout the season for the stories, pictures and videos of game highlights, fans in the stands, marching band, cheer squad and more!

We'll be covering other high school football games on Friday evenings for the next couple months, so watch for our cameras in the stands and catch game highlights on Sports Final Edition Sunday nights.

BE PART OF THE 4FRENZY FUN

We're looking for students who want to be a liaison and take pictures or shoot video of your school's games, events and more, then we'll try to put them in a story for everyone to see! If you're interested email us at: 4Frenzy@wdiv.com.