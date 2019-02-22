Spotlight: Warren De La Salle's Brendan Pelto wins two Fan Choice Awards

The votes are in and Brendan Pelto from De La Salle is victorious in not one but two 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards! You are looking at the new face of "Favorite Center" and "Favorite Senior" in the boys hockey category. We had the opportunity to get to know more about this fan favorite.

Pelto has spent over half of his life playing hockey. He is a fierce and passionate competitor who has won two state championships and had the opportunity to play in nationals for his junior hockey team. Pelto's coach, Sean Clark, describes Pelto as someone who is driven on and off the ice. "He's a great kid with an infectious smile and charismatic personality. He is someone that is held in very high regard at De La Salle," Clark said.

There is no doubt that Pelto is beloved by his community. In both categories, Pelto received over 1,000 votes. He feels very honored to receive this recognition and says he owes it all to his family. Pelto gives credit to his dad, his mom and his grandparents for the success he has had both on and off the ice.

"My dad is my role model, as he has taught me everything I know about hockey. My mom and my grandparents are definitely my biggest fans. They never miss a game," Pelto said.

Not only does Pelto love hockey, he also loves hunting, fishing and anything involving the outdoors. His favorite food is pizza, and he enjoys all types of music. Pelto is enrolled to study Pre-Med at Oakland University next year.