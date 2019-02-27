Spotlight: Westland John Glenn's Sarah Hayes strikes big in bowling

After receiving more than 1,000 votes, Sarah Hayes, from John Glenn High School, is metro Detroit's 'Favorite Senior' for the bowling category in 4Frenzy's Fan Choice Awards! Get to know more about this fan favorite.

How Sarah started bowling:

Sarah has been surrounded by the sport of bowling since a very young age. Her dad was a mechanic at a bowling alley and anytime her mom took her to visit her father, they would always let her bowl. This began her passion for the sport. Her parents became her biggest role models and were her support system throughout her bowling career.

Her accomplishments?

Sarah has qualified for states as a team her freshman year, individually her sophomore year, and both as a team and individually her junior year. Sarah's coach, Thomas Oddi, states that she is a very solid bowler. He credit's their team successes to Sarah's consistency over the past 3 years.

How does Sarah feel about this recognition:

"It feels amazing to be recognized and supported by my community," Sarah said. "Bowling is not often recognized, so it is nice to bring positive attention to the sport I love." She extends her gratitude to her friends, family and co-workers for supporting her and helping her close her bowling career on a high note.

Pre-game rituals:

Before she bowls, Sarah always makes sure she is wearing her "lucky bracelets" that her sister gave her. Sarah has worn them before every competition since her freshman year of high school. She also listens to "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor and "Unstoppable" by Sia.

Fun facts:

Sarah is the student council president, works a part-time job and loves to read. Her favorite food is anything strawberry. Sarah plans to attend Oakland University next year.