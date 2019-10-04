Tonight's Game of the Week: Warren De La Salle V. Detroit Catholic Central

Our 4Frenzy Game of the Week is back tonight at Wayne State. Warren De La Salle will being going up against their rival Detroit Catholic Central at 7 p.m.

Who are you rooting for?

De La Salle started out their season rough after losing to Muskegon, but followed up with two wins, blowing out Aquinas and Old Redford Academy. Currently, they hold a 2-3 overall. Catholic Central on the other hand, has a 4-2 overall. They started off the season defeating Detroit King and recently defeated Brother Rice in two games that were back-to-back.

