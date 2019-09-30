Utica Eisenhower wins the 4Frenzy Game of the Week against Sterling Heights Stevenson

Eisenhower High School took home the win for tonight's #4Frenzy Game of the Week at Stevenson High School, 29-15. But despite the loss, Stevenson's spirit remained, as it was their homecoming weekend! Eisenhower's side of the crowd also gave the same amount of energy and spirit at the game. Check out a few recap picture's that our 4Frenzy camera captured below!

Stay up-to-date with us for the next 4Frenzy game and the rest of the season at ClickOnDetroit.com/4Frenzy. Share your pics and videos with us by tagging us @4Frenzy or using #4Frenzy. Visit our 4Frenzy page on ClickOnDetroit and our 4Frenzy Facebook page for stories, pictures and videos of game highlights, fans, marching band, cheer squad and more!

Fall Fan Choice Awards - Nominate your favorite athletes now until 10/6!

Nominate your favorite athletes in Football, Soccer, Tennis, Field Hockey, Swimming/Diving, Volleyball. You can also nominate your favorite students and teachers in School Clubs and Organizations (dance, chess, robotics and more).

Plus, if you know an Unsung Hero (that special person, whether a parent, student or staff member who works behind the scenes to make everything come together) – nominate them, too!

Throughout the year we'll feature local high school students, coaches, parents and schools by giving them recognition for what they do in our "Spotlight" articles. So, JOIN THE FRENZY!

STUDENT LIAISONS

We're looking for students who want to be a liaison and take pictures or shoot video of your school's games, events and more. If you're interested email us at: 4Frenzy@wdiv.com.



We'd like to thank our 4Frenzy sponsors for their support: DMC Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine, Hungry Howie's, Meijer, Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers, and Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.