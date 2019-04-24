4Frenzy

VIDEO: 2019 Spring FCA Winners

Thanks to everyone who participated!

By Jake Draugelis

These videos are airing this week throughout the day on Local 4. They will be running during the commercial breaks in the daytime newscasts.

Feel free to share with your friends and family and watch to see if your nominee was victorious in the 4Frenzy Spring Fan Choice Awards!

Congratulations to everyone who participated, and check back in at ClickOnDetroit.com/4Frenzy to see spotlight articles.

Theater

 

Choir, Clubs and Organizations, Band/Orchestra/Other Musicians

 

Baseball, Boys Golf, Unsung Heroes

 

Girls Lacrosse and Girls Tennis

 

Boys Lacrosse and Girls Track and Field

 

Girls Soccer

 

Softball

 

Boys Track and Field

 

 

LET US KNOW WHAT OTHER STUDENTS SHOULD WE WRITE ABOUT! Share the "Spotlight" - Email us at 4Frenzy@wdiv.com 

 