VIDEO: 2019 Spring FCA Winners

These videos are airing this week throughout the day on Local 4. They will be running during the commercial breaks in the daytime newscasts.
Feel free to share with your friends and family and watch to see if your nominee was victorious in the 4Frenzy Spring Fan Choice Awards!
Congratulations to everyone who participated, and check back in at ClickOnDetroit.com/4Frenzy to see spotlight articles.
Theater
Choir, Clubs and Organizations, Band/Orchestra/Other Musicians
Baseball, Boys Golf, Unsung Heroes
Girls Lacrosse and Girls Tennis
Boys Lacrosse and Girls Track and Field
Girls Soccer
Softball
Boys Track and Field
LET US KNOW WHAT OTHER STUDENTS SHOULD WE WRITE ABOUT! Share the "Spotlight" - Email us at 4Frenzy@wdiv.com