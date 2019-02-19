Voting ends TONIGHT for the 4Frenzy Winter Fan Choice Awards

Voting ends TONIGHT at 11 p.m. for our 4Frenzy Winter Fan Choice Awards! This is the perfect time to take advantage of your abillity to vote for your favorite nominee once per hour per category. Even though we have received thousands of votes in support of these high school students and coaches, there are still some categories that are incredibly close.

Some of our most competitive categories are: boys basketball, girls basketball, boys hockey, swim team, competitive cheer, and bowling.

In these last few hours there's still time to determine who will take home a Fan Choice Award, so support your nominees now!

Watch HERE for the winner announcements!